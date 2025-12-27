Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Violence Against Minorities Escalates in Bangladesh

Violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh has intensified, drawing international attention. In India, political leaders are calling for protective action and dialogue, with pressure mounting on the governments of both countries to resolve the escalating crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:36 IST
Tensions Rise as Violence Against Minorities Escalates in Bangladesh
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge in violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh alleged on Saturday that Hindus are being relentlessly targeted in the country. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh claimed properties owned by Hindus are being seized, forcing residents to leave as the government struggles to maintain order.

In response, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh urged the Indian government to assure the safety of Hindus and engage in dialogue with Bangladesh. Singh emphasized the necessity of protective measures for citizens and immediate communication from India's External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister with their Bangladeshi counterparts.

The recent lynching of two Hindus in Bangladesh has ignited political uproar in India, with protests erupting in regions such as West Bengal and Assam. Pro-Hindu groups in Kolkata demanded immediate cessation of violence against minorities.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed grave concerns over ongoing violence, which targets Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the recent killing of a Hindu youth, urging Bangladeshi authorities to ensure justice.

Highlighting the broader context, MEA reported over 2,900 violence incidents recorded during Bangladesh's interim government. These instances include murder, arson, and land grabs, which cannot be disregarded as political strife, Jaiswal stressed.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Esca...

 Global
2
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

 India
3
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
4
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025