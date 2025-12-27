Tensions Rise as Violence Against Minorities Escalates in Bangladesh

Amid a surge in violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh alleged on Saturday that Hindus are being relentlessly targeted in the country. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh claimed properties owned by Hindus are being seized, forcing residents to leave as the government struggles to maintain order.

In response, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh urged the Indian government to assure the safety of Hindus and engage in dialogue with Bangladesh. Singh emphasized the necessity of protective measures for citizens and immediate communication from India's External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister with their Bangladeshi counterparts.

The recent lynching of two Hindus in Bangladesh has ignited political uproar in India, with protests erupting in regions such as West Bengal and Assam. Pro-Hindu groups in Kolkata demanded immediate cessation of violence against minorities.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed grave concerns over ongoing violence, which targets Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the recent killing of a Hindu youth, urging Bangladeshi authorities to ensure justice.

Highlighting the broader context, MEA reported over 2,900 violence incidents recorded during Bangladesh's interim government. These instances include murder, arson, and land grabs, which cannot be disregarded as political strife, Jaiswal stressed.