Left Menu

Nobel Laureates Unveil Colonial Legacy's Role in Global Inequality

Three U.S.-based economists, Simon Johnson, James Robinson, and Daron Acemoglu, won the 2024 Nobel economics prize for research on how colonialism's aftermath explains persistent global inequality, especially in corrupt and dictatorial countries. Their work highlights how historical institutional weaknesses impact modern economic disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:57 IST
Nobel Laureates Unveil Colonial Legacy's Role in Global Inequality

Three U.S.-based academics were awarded the 2024 Nobel economics prize on Monday for their groundbreaking research into the lasting effects of colonization on global inequality. Simon Johnson, James Robinson, and Daron Acemoglu were recognized for their analysis of how different institutions shape prosperity, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, highlighted the significance of their work, acknowledging the challenge of reducing income disparities between nations. The Nobel prize announcement coincided with a recent World Bank report that revealed increasing debt among the world's poorest countries, underscoring a reversal in poverty reduction efforts.

The laureates' research illustrated how European colonization created varied economic outcomes based on the focus on resource extraction versus institution building. This 'reversal of fortune' led previously wealthy colonies to become impoverished, while regions with institutional foundations achieved prosperity. The Nobel economics award, introduced by Sweden's central bank in 1968, continues to honor transformative economic insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024