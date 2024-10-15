UBS Sharpens Crisis Strategy Post-Credit Suisse Debacle

UBS has announced enhancements to its emergency response strategy, following lessons learned from the Credit Suisse crisis. The Swiss bank stated its resolution planning is in line with FINMA's crisis management standards.

The bank's recent statement underlines its compliance with FINMA's restructuring guidelines, noting that UBS is prepared to implement the preferred resolution strategy should a crisis emerge.

In light of the Credit Suisse situation, UBS is further developing its resolution planning to fortify existing strategies. The bank has already embarked on this initiative to bolster crisis readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)