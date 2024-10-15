Left Menu

UBS Sharpens Crisis Strategy Post-Credit Suisse Debacle

UBS has initiated improvements to its crisis management strategy following the Credit Suisse turmoil, according to a statement reaffirming compliance with FINMA's restructuring guidelines. The bank aims to enhance its resolution planning processes to ensure stability in potential future crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:55 IST
UBS Sharpens Crisis Strategy Post-Credit Suisse Debacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UBS has announced enhancements to its emergency response strategy, following lessons learned from the Credit Suisse crisis. The Swiss bank stated its resolution planning is in line with FINMA's crisis management standards.

The bank's recent statement underlines its compliance with FINMA's restructuring guidelines, noting that UBS is prepared to implement the preferred resolution strategy should a crisis emerge.

In light of the Credit Suisse situation, UBS is further developing its resolution planning to fortify existing strategies. The bank has already embarked on this initiative to bolster crisis readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024