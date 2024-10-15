Tensions Soar: China Stages Massive Military Drills Near Taiwan

In an unprecedented show of force, China deployed a record 153 military aircraft around Taiwan as part of its 'Joint Sword-2024B' exercises, the island's government reported on Tuesday. Taiwan criticized the drills, conducted without prior warning, as a danger to regional peace and stability.

Beijing insists Taiwan remains its rightful territory, a claim refuted by Taipei, which argues that only its people can determine their future. 'Any drills without prior warning will cause great disturbance to peace and stability in the entire region,' said Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai.

China's activities have prompted criticism from the United States and allies, with Pentagon officials labeling them as 'irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilising.' The exercises have intensified international scrutiny and support for Taiwan amidst the heightened military pressure.

