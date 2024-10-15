Tensions Soar: China Stages Massive Military Drills Near Taiwan
China sent a record 153 military aircraft around Taiwan in a one-day drill called 'Joint Sword-2024B,' alarming the region due to lack of prior notice. The exercises, denounced by Taiwan and criticized by international communities, have sparked concerns about regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.
In an unprecedented show of force, China deployed a record 153 military aircraft around Taiwan as part of its 'Joint Sword-2024B' exercises, the island's government reported on Tuesday. Taiwan criticized the drills, conducted without prior warning, as a danger to regional peace and stability.
Beijing insists Taiwan remains its rightful territory, a claim refuted by Taipei, which argues that only its people can determine their future. 'Any drills without prior warning will cause great disturbance to peace and stability in the entire region,' said Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai.
China's activities have prompted criticism from the United States and allies, with Pentagon officials labeling them as 'irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilising.' The exercises have intensified international scrutiny and support for Taiwan amidst the heightened military pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- military
- drills
- diplomacy
- regional stability
- security
- Joint Sword
- Indo-Pacific
- war games
ALSO READ
Chile's Government to Boost Pensions and Security With 2025 Budget Increase
Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Intensified Security Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Encounters
UN Urges Urgent Action to Address Insecurity and Gang Violence in Haiti