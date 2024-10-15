India to Lead with New AI Centres in Healthcare, Agriculture, and Urban Development

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to establish three Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (CoEs) targeting healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable urban development. These CoEs are set to be spearheaded by leading educational institutions in collaboration with industry players and startups.

The goal of these Centres is to transform healthcare delivery, reinforce food security, and solve urbanization challenges while strengthening India's AI capabilities. The initiative aims to democratize AI research and innovation, making it accessible to a wider audience and establishing new global paradigms of public good.

Set in motion as part of the 2023-24 Budget, with an allotted Rs 990 crore funding till 2027-28, the CoEs will undertake interdisciplinary research and create scalable solutions. An Apex Committee, including Zoho Corporation Founder Sridhar Vembu, has been appointed to oversee this ambitious project.

