In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene in Islamabad. The meeting precedes the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency on Wednesday.

This trilateral meeting represents a new format of collaboration at the governmental level among the three countries. It underscores the strategic importance placed on regional cooperation by Russia, China, and Mongolia as they convene for the first time in this capacity.

The discussions are expected to address regional security, economic partnerships, and other pivotal issues, reflecting the growing synergy and collective objectives of these neighboring states.

