Left Menu

Trilateral Talks: Leaders of Russia, China, and Mongolia Convene

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene in Islamabad for a groundbreaking trilateral meeting ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering. This marks the first time such a meeting has occurred at the heads-of-government level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:27 IST
Trilateral Talks: Leaders of Russia, China, and Mongolia Convene
Mikhail Mishustin Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene in Islamabad. The meeting precedes the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency on Wednesday.

This trilateral meeting represents a new format of collaboration at the governmental level among the three countries. It underscores the strategic importance placed on regional cooperation by Russia, China, and Mongolia as they convene for the first time in this capacity.

The discussions are expected to address regional security, economic partnerships, and other pivotal issues, reflecting the growing synergy and collective objectives of these neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024