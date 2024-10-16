Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Inaugurates International Conference of Telecom Regulators

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communication (MoSC), today inaugurated a one-day International Conference of Telecom Regulators, highlighting the rapid growth of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in India. The event was held in the presence of distinguished international leaders, such as Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Mr. Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, and Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), emphasized the country's swift deployment of 5G and its conducive regulatory environment.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Pemmasani celebrated India's leadership in the digital economy, particularly its fast adoption of new technologies. He outlined how India’s forward-thinking regulatory framework has contributed to this progress. The conference, organized by TRAI, coincides with two major events: the ITU World Telecom Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24) and India Mobile Congress (IMC-24), both taking place in New Delhi.

Minister Scindia's Message: Telecom Regulators as Guardians of Consumer Rights

During the opening session, Shri Atul K. Chaudhary, Secretary of TRAI, read a message from Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Communications (MoC). Minister Scindia highlighted the essential role of telecom regulators in safeguarding consumer interests while managing a range of regulatory responsibilities. He emphasized that the evolution of non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) will expand communication technologies and unlock new opportunities for diverse industries. Minister Scindia called upon regulators to craft effective frameworks to manage over-the-top (OTT) communication services and address their regulatory challenges.

International Cooperation and New MoU with Saudi Arabia

The conference saw participation from global representatives, including policymakers, regulators, and technology partners. It provided a platform for discussing key topics such as regulatory perspectives on standardization, satellite communication, non-terrestrial networks, and OTT communication services. As part of the event, TRAI and the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizing their bilateral cooperation on regulatory matters. TRAI already has over 20 such agreements with international regulators, aimed at fostering collaboration on a range of regulatory issues.

Mr. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, stressed the importance of India’s engagement in international regulatory discussions through platforms like ITU, APT, SATRC, and ASEAN. He also highlighted TRAI’s proactive role in shaping global regulatory standards.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Vandana Sethi, Advisor (Admn/IR), TRAI, marking a successful gathering of international leaders committed to advancing regulatory cooperation in the rapidly evolving telecom sector.