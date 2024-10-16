Hanwha Corp's Strategic Investment: Powering Future Innovations

Hanwha Corporation has made a significant strategic leap with its Forge Nano platform, securing a $10 million investment from GM Ventures, an arm of automotive giant General Motors.

The collaboration focuses on utilizing Forge Nano's innovative Atomic Armor surface engineering technology. The platform is integral to advancing battery cathode materials, a key component in the next generation of electric vehicles.

By investing in this groundbreaking technology, GM Ventures aims to enhance battery performance and efficiency, aligning with the automotive industry's relentless pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

