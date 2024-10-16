Left Menu

Hanwha Corp's Strategic Investment: Powering Future Innovations

Hanwha Corporation's Forge Nano has received a $10 million investment from GM Ventures, the venture arm of General Motors. This investment aims to leverage Forge Nano's Atomic Armor surface engineering technology to advance battery cathode materials, crucial for enhancing the performance and efficiency of electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:37 IST
Hanwha Corporation has made a significant strategic leap with its Forge Nano platform, securing a $10 million investment from GM Ventures, an arm of automotive giant General Motors.

The collaboration focuses on utilizing Forge Nano's innovative Atomic Armor surface engineering technology. The platform is integral to advancing battery cathode materials, a key component in the next generation of electric vehicles.

By investing in this groundbreaking technology, GM Ventures aims to enhance battery performance and efficiency, aligning with the automotive industry's relentless pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

