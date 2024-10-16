Left Menu

Generative AI Fuels Russia's Global Disinformation War

Russia is leveraging generative AI to intensify disinformation campaigns against Ukraine, posing a significant global threat. Ukrainian officials report surging cyber attacks focusing on disinformation, while Russia accuses Ukraine and the West of orchestrating their own information war. Ukraine cooperates with international bodies to counteract these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:22 IST
Generative AI Fuels Russia's Global Disinformation War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant development reported by Reuters, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Anton Demokhin, highlighted the increased use of generative AI by Russia to escalate disinformation campaigns targeting Ukraine. Speaking at a cyber conference, Demokhin labeled these campaigns as a global danger, noting the enhanced complexity AI brings to misinformation narratives.

The deputy minister pointed out that these campaigns, orchestrated by Russia's FSB security service and military intelligence, target Ukrainians with false social media activity to boost credibility. Meanwhile, Russia accuses Ukraine and the West of engaging in a sophisticated information war against it.

U.S. intelligence also raised alarms, indicating that Russia is employing AI tools to influence American voters. As Ukraine tracks Russian disinformation globally, Demokhin stressed the need for international cooperation. Additionally, investigations are ongoing into suspected Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine's infrastructure as potential war crimes, with Ukraine collaborating closely with the International Criminal Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024