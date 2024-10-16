Generative AI Fuels Russia's Global Disinformation War

In a significant development reported by Reuters, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Anton Demokhin, highlighted the increased use of generative AI by Russia to escalate disinformation campaigns targeting Ukraine. Speaking at a cyber conference, Demokhin labeled these campaigns as a global danger, noting the enhanced complexity AI brings to misinformation narratives.

The deputy minister pointed out that these campaigns, orchestrated by Russia's FSB security service and military intelligence, target Ukrainians with false social media activity to boost credibility. Meanwhile, Russia accuses Ukraine and the West of engaging in a sophisticated information war against it.

U.S. intelligence also raised alarms, indicating that Russia is employing AI tools to influence American voters. As Ukraine tracks Russian disinformation globally, Demokhin stressed the need for international cooperation. Additionally, investigations are ongoing into suspected Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine's infrastructure as potential war crimes, with Ukraine collaborating closely with the International Criminal Court.

