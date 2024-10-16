Left Menu

QNu Labs Projects Explosive Growth with Quantum Security Solutions

Quantum computing startup QNu Labs anticipates revenue growth to Rs 200 crore by FY26, driven by a Rs 500 crore pipeline from India, the Middle East, and the US. CEO Sunil Gupta attributes this to the defense sector's adoption of quantum solutions and increasing corporate interest.

  • Country:
  • India

Quantum computing startup QNu Labs forecasts a significant revenue surge, aiming to reach Rs 200 crore by the fiscal year 2026, fueled by a robust Rs 500 crore project pipeline spanning India, the Middle East, and the United States, according to company officials on Wednesday.

During the India Mobile Congress, QNu Labs' CEO Sunil Gupta disclosed to PTI that the company's growth is predominantly propelled by the adoption of quantum security solutions in the defense sector and a burgeoning interest from enterprises in the technology.

Gupta highlighted the company's deployment of quantum solutions for secure digital certificates and a lucrative defense deal via iDEX, with a significant revenue stream from the government. By next year, over 50% of revenue is expected from private enterprises, including sectors like banking, telecom, and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

