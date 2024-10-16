Left Menu

Indian IT Readiness: Navigating Future Risks and AI Challenges

A majority of Indian executives view their IT infrastructure as 'best-in-class,' yet only half trust its readiness for future risks. The 2024 Kyndryl Readiness Report highlights India's strong AI adoption but notes skill gaps, end-of-life IT issues, and rapid policy changes as significant hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report reveals that while most Indian executives are proud of their IT infrastructure, only half are confident in its ability to handle future challenges. This information emerges from the 2024 Kyndryl Readiness Report, which collected insights from 3,200 senior decision-makers across 25 industries worldwide.

India stands out in the global landscape, leading in average readiness at 35%. Despite 88% of Indian business leaders considering their infrastructure top-tier, only 44% believe it is primed for impending risks. The report underscores a pressing concern: 44% of mission-critical IT systems are nearing end-of-life, complicating modernization.

Kyndryl's CEO, Martin Schroeter, emphasized aligning technology with organizational culture to meet challenges head-on. Additionally, while India champions AI adoption, skill gaps in AI and data science need addressing to fully harness its potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

