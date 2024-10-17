Left Menu

Tredence Expands Supply Chain Solutions on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Tredence, a prominent data science company, enhances its Supply Chain Command Center by integrating with Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This collaboration optimizes supply chain operations with advanced AI/ML models, offering clients effective solutions for cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and strategic growth, especially within global retailers and healthcare sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tredence, a renowned global data science and AI solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Command Center to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. This advanced solution, already employed by several clients, extends capabilities like inventory and price optimization, mitigating risks, and lowering costs.

Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder of Tredence Inc., highlighted the importance of integrating Snowflake's AI technology, enhancing their ability to detect signals and drive predictive solutions. This partnership aims to transform supply chains from mere cost centers into hubs of innovation and growth.

Tredence's supply chain control towers, including Inventory and Logistics Control Towers, offer substantial benefits for enterprise clients, such as cost reductions and improved inventory metrics. By collaborating with Snowflake, Tredence empowers clients to navigate disruptions with precision and unlock strategic value from their data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

