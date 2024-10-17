Tredence Expands Supply Chain Solutions on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Tredence, a renowned global data science and AI solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Command Center to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. This advanced solution, already employed by several clients, extends capabilities like inventory and price optimization, mitigating risks, and lowering costs.

Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder of Tredence Inc., highlighted the importance of integrating Snowflake's AI technology, enhancing their ability to detect signals and drive predictive solutions. This partnership aims to transform supply chains from mere cost centers into hubs of innovation and growth.

Tredence's supply chain control towers, including Inventory and Logistics Control Towers, offer substantial benefits for enterprise clients, such as cost reductions and improved inventory metrics. By collaborating with Snowflake, Tredence empowers clients to navigate disruptions with precision and unlock strategic value from their data.

