Semiconductor Surge: TSMC's Forecast Fuels Market Optimism

U.S. stock index futures experienced an upswing on Thursday, propelled by a positive forecast from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which invigorated semiconductor stocks. The world's largest contract chipmaker exceeded profit expectations and anticipated a substantial rise in fourth-quarter revenue, largely driven by demand for artificial intelligence chips.

The company's U.S.-listed shares surged 8% in premarket trading, while AI stocks like Nvidia gained 2.4%. Major players such as Broadcom, Intel, and Arm Holdings also posted gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its upward trajectory with a third record close in four sessions, as the decline in megacap tech stocks was counterbalanced by rallies in small-cap and financial shares.

Investors are closely watching upcoming U.S. economic data, including retail sales and industrial production figures, for insights into the country's financial outlook. The Federal Reserve's policy-easing cycle has injected renewed optimism into equity markets, though analysts warn of high valuations and potential volatility leading up to November's U.S. presidential election.

