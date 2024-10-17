Semiconductor Surge: TSMC's Forecast Fuels Market Optimism
U.S. stock index futures rose, driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's optimistic forecast, which boosted semiconductor stocks. Investors await key economic data to assess U.S. consumer health. Positive third-quarter earnings and Fed's policy-easing contribute to market positivity amid potential election-related volatility.
U.S. stock index futures experienced an upswing on Thursday, propelled by a positive forecast from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which invigorated semiconductor stocks. The world's largest contract chipmaker exceeded profit expectations and anticipated a substantial rise in fourth-quarter revenue, largely driven by demand for artificial intelligence chips.
The company's U.S.-listed shares surged 8% in premarket trading, while AI stocks like Nvidia gained 2.4%. Major players such as Broadcom, Intel, and Arm Holdings also posted gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its upward trajectory with a third record close in four sessions, as the decline in megacap tech stocks was counterbalanced by rallies in small-cap and financial shares.
Investors are closely watching upcoming U.S. economic data, including retail sales and industrial production figures, for insights into the country's financial outlook. The Federal Reserve's policy-easing cycle has injected renewed optimism into equity markets, though analysts warn of high valuations and potential volatility leading up to November's U.S. presidential election.
