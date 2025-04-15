Wall Street Steadies as Trade Policy and Bank Earnings Propel Mixed Market Upturn

Wall Street experienced a modest upswing on Tuesday as changes in trade policy and robust bank earnings provided some relief. U.S. President Donald Trump's indication of possible revisions to auto tariffs contributed to the financial market's stability.

The main U.S. stock indexes rose, fueled by notable earnings from Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, marking a further rise since Trump's announcement about reciprocal tariffs earlier this month. However, the future of tariffs remains uncertain, creating apprehension about potential economic impacts.

Global markets recorded mixed movements with bond markets steadying and oil prices declining despite initial support from tariff exemptions. Meanwhile, trade policy volatility continued to cast a shadow over economic prospects.

