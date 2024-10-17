Left Menu

Infosys Rises on Robust Q2 Performance and Positive Revenue Outlook

Infosys Ltd has reported a nearly 5% increase in net profit for Q2, driven by strong demand in the financial sector. The company raised its revenue forecast for 2024-25 and added 2,500 net employees. Infosys declared an interim dividend and maintained its profit margin guidance for the fiscal year.

Updated: 17-10-2024 17:32 IST
Infosys Ltd, India's prominent technology services exporter, announced a near five percent rise in second quarter net profits, attributing the growth to increasing demand, particularly from financial sector clients.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore for the July-September quarter, marking a 4.7 percent year-over-year increase. It also raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 to reflect growth between 3.75 percent and 4.5 percent.

Amidst securing large deals and experiencing a stable market position, Infosys added 2,500 employees and declared an interim dividend. Shares witnessed a 2.8 percent increase, highlighting investor approval of the financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

