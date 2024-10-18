TSMC Shares Surge Amid AI Boom and U.S. Probe

TSMC shares on the Taipei exchange soared to a new record on Friday, buoyed by the chipmaker's impressive third-quarter earnings and a promising forecast spurred by high AI demand.

The shares climbed 6%, reaching T$1,100 and achieving a market capitalization of $884 billion, the highest among Asian listed companies, despite looming political uncertainties stemming from a U.S. investigation into potential chip sales to Huawei.

With leading tech firms such as Apple and Nvidia as clients, TSMC has capitalized on the AI surge, reporting a 54% profit increase. Analyst Venson Tsai suggests the stock may rise further, while TSMC pledges adherence to export control laws amid scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)