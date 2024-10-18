Left Menu

TSMC Shares Surge Amid AI Boom and U.S. Probe

Taipei-listed TSMC shares hit a record high as the company reports robust third-quarter earnings, driven by strong AI demand. Shares surged 6% to reach T$1,100, with a market cap of $884 billion. However, TSMC faces potential political challenges as the U.S. probes its chip sales to China’s Huawei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:55 IST
TSMC Shares Surge Amid AI Boom and U.S. Probe
TSMC shares on the Taipei exchange soared to a new record on Friday, buoyed by the chipmaker's impressive third-quarter earnings and a promising forecast spurred by high AI demand.

The shares climbed 6%, reaching T$1,100 and achieving a market capitalization of $884 billion, the highest among Asian listed companies, despite looming political uncertainties stemming from a U.S. investigation into potential chip sales to Huawei.

With leading tech firms such as Apple and Nvidia as clients, TSMC has capitalized on the AI surge, reporting a 54% profit increase. Analyst Venson Tsai suggests the stock may rise further, while TSMC pledges adherence to export control laws amid scrutiny.

