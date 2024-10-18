Left Menu

Cellecor Gadgets Surges with Impressive H1 FY25 Growth

Cellecor Gadgets Limited reported significant financial growth in the first half of FY25, revealing a 103.05% increase in total revenue, with EBITDA and PAT surging by 98.67% and 108.26% respectively. The company plans to enhance ESG practices, expand locally and globally, and continue innovation in consumer electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, has recorded substantial growth in the first half of FY25, demonstrating strong financial performance. The company's total revenue soared to INR 425.71 crore, marking an impressive 103.05% rise from H1 FY24 figures.

EBITDA climbed by 98.67%, reaching INR 25.31 crore, while the Profit After Tax (PAT) showed a remarkable 108.26% increase, totaling INR 14.62 crore. Compared to the second half of FY24, Cellecor maintained its growth trajectory with revenue up by 46.39%, EBITDA growing by 49.67%, and PAT rising by 61.19%.

As the company looks to the future, it plans to strengthen its ESG practices, launch a mobile app for seamless service, and expand domestic and international operations, emphasizing innovation in consumer electronics and strategically investing to enhance customer value delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

