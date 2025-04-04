BIMSTEC Summit: Modi Meets Myanmar's Junta Chief
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. The meeting occurred shortly after a catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar caused extensive damage and significant loss of life. The junta chief's trip is notably rare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:01 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on Friday.
This encounter follows an immense tragedy in Myanmar, where a 7.7 magnitude earthquake claimed over 3,100 lives, creating a humanitarian crisis.
The junta leader's presence on the international stage is uncommon, marking an important moment in regional affairs amidst Myanmar's ongoing challenges.
