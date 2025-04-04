BIMSTEC Summit: Modi Meets Myanmar's Junta Chief

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on Friday.

This encounter follows an immense tragedy in Myanmar, where a 7.7 magnitude earthquake claimed over 3,100 lives, creating a humanitarian crisis.

The junta leader's presence on the international stage is uncommon, marking an important moment in regional affairs amidst Myanmar's ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)