TCL CSOT Pioneers Next-Gen IJP OLED Display Technology

At the Omdia Korea Display Conference, Mr. Ming-Jong Jou, Chief of the Technology Planning Center at TCL CSOT, presented the company's strategic focus on IJP OLED technology. He highlighted TCL CSOT's aim to redefine display technology with a focus on exceptional performance and sustainability.

Speaking on 'IJP OLED Status and Future Prospects,' Mr. Jou detailed TCL CSOT's considerable advancements in printed OLED displays, emphasizing significant growth potential. He noted key breakthroughs in image quality, power consumption, and lifespan, elevating OLED's status in mainstream technology.

The presentation included recent advancements like sharper image quality through precise printing and an RGB structure, reducing power consumption and enhancing lifespan. IJP OLED offers a reduction in total production costs by 20%, flexible production processes, and a notable decrease in carbon emissions.

