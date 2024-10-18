Left Menu

TCL CSOT Pioneers Next-Gen IJP OLED Display Technology

Mr. Ming-Jong Jou of TCL CSOT presented on advancing IJP OLED technology at the Omdia Korea Display Conference. Emphasizing potential growth, TCL CSOT's innovations in image quality, power efficiency, and lifespan enhance display performance. Focus remains on medium-sized applications for diverse sectors, with significant cost and environmental advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:16 IST
TCL CSOT Pioneers Next-Gen IJP OLED Display Technology
  • Country:
  • South Korea

At the Omdia Korea Display Conference, Mr. Ming-Jong Jou, Chief of the Technology Planning Center at TCL CSOT, presented the company's strategic focus on IJP OLED technology. He highlighted TCL CSOT's aim to redefine display technology with a focus on exceptional performance and sustainability.

Speaking on 'IJP OLED Status and Future Prospects,' Mr. Jou detailed TCL CSOT's considerable advancements in printed OLED displays, emphasizing significant growth potential. He noted key breakthroughs in image quality, power consumption, and lifespan, elevating OLED's status in mainstream technology.

The presentation included recent advancements like sharper image quality through precise printing and an RGB structure, reducing power consumption and enhancing lifespan. IJP OLED offers a reduction in total production costs by 20%, flexible production processes, and a notable decrease in carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024