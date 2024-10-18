TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Regulatory Framework for Ground-based Broadcasters, Seeks Stakeholder Input

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper titled "Regulatory Framework for Ground-based Broadcasters" to review and establish guidelines for the terrestrial broadcasting of television channels. This initiative aims to create a regulatory structure that allows broadcasters to transmit their channels via ground-based technologies, in addition to the satellite-based uplinking and downlinking currently mandated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

The traditional framework, based on MIB guidelines, requires broadcasters to distribute television channels through satellite uplinking and downlinking. However, advances in technology now enable broadcasters to distribute content terrestrially through ground-based technologies. These terrestrial channels can also be carried across multiple Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs), similar to satellite-based transmissions, and retransmitted to subscribers on commercial terms. This shift necessitates a new regulatory framework to facilitate and govern ground-based broadcasters.

TRAI previously submitted recommendations on a "Regulatory Framework for Platform Services" in 2014, which included aspects related to ground-based broadcasting. However, MIB has recently requested TRAI to revisit and update these recommendations, as the context and technological landscape have evolved significantly since 2014. In its letter dated May 22, 2024, MIB acknowledged the advancements in terrestrial broadcasting and called for a fresh examination of the regulatory requirements.

The consultation paper released by TRAI is open for public comment, with the goal of receiving insights from stakeholders on how to regulate ground-based broadcasting services. The document can be accessed on the TRAI website at www.trai.gov. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their written comments by November 15, 2024, and counter-comments by November 29, 2024. Responses can be sent electronically to the provided email addresses: advbcs-2@trai.gov.in and jtadv-bcs@trai.gov.in.

For further information or clarification, stakeholders can contact Shri Deepak Sharma, Advisor (B&CS) at TRAI, at the provided phone number: +91-11-20907774.

This regulatory shift could potentially broaden the options for television broadcasters, leveraging the latest technological developments to diversify how content is transmitted and distributed across the country.