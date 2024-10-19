India's Rising Role in the Global Semiconductor Sector: ADI's Strategic Bet
Analog Devices (ADI) views India as a significant hub for its R&D efforts, leveraging India's engineering talent and market potential. With a major R&D centre in Bengaluru, ADI aims to bolster the semiconductor industry, eyeing potential partnerships, including recent MoU with Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks.
Global semiconductor leader, Analog Devices (ADI), is positioning India as a central hub for its research and development activities, capitalizing on local engineering talent and a growing market, according to a company executive.
India's status as a strategic R&D site is underscored by ADI's establishment of one of its largest R&D centres in Bengaluru, which plays a crucial role in the company's global semiconductor initiatives. Srinivas Prasad, India's Site Head for ADI, highlighted this during an interview with PTI.
Further signaling its commitment to the Indian market, ADI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in the region.
