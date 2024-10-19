Left Menu

India's Rising Role in the Global Semiconductor Sector: ADI's Strategic Bet

Analog Devices (ADI) views India as a significant hub for its R&D efforts, leveraging India's engineering talent and market potential. With a major R&D centre in Bengaluru, ADI aims to bolster the semiconductor industry, eyeing potential partnerships, including recent MoU with Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:31 IST
India's Rising Role in the Global Semiconductor Sector: ADI's Strategic Bet
  • Country:
  • India

Global semiconductor leader, Analog Devices (ADI), is positioning India as a central hub for its research and development activities, capitalizing on local engineering talent and a growing market, according to a company executive.

India's status as a strategic R&D site is underscored by ADI's establishment of one of its largest R&D centres in Bengaluru, which plays a crucial role in the company's global semiconductor initiatives. Srinivas Prasad, India's Site Head for ADI, highlighted this during an interview with PTI.

Further signaling its commitment to the Indian market, ADI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024