Anticipated Israeli Response: Symbolic or Significant?

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari has put forward a prediction regarding Israel's potential actions against Tehran. Speaking on Tuesday, he suggested that Israel is more likely to engage in a symbolic 'limited attack' rather than launching a significant assault.

This assertion follows widespread belief that Israel plans to retaliate after Iran's missile barrage on October 1. Observers are keenly watching for Israel's next moves.

While the exact nature of any potential military action remains uncertain, the geopolitical tension remains palpable, with each side gauging the other's reaction carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)