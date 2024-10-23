Detained Reporter Highlighting Georgia's Pivotal Election

A Czech journalist was detained upon arriving in Georgia to cover the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, according to Czech authorities. The embassy in Tbilisi is working to determine his whereabouts.

Ray Baseley, a Czech-British freelance journalist, reported on social media that he was refused entry to Georgia without explanation. Baseley is known for his regular reporting from the region, notably Georgia and Ukraine. The elections are seen as a crucial test for Georgia's political orientation, deciding between a pro-Russian or pro-Western stance.

The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed their embassy's efforts to find Baseley. An official request for information regarding his location and the reason for his detention was sent to the Georgian Foreign Ministry. Baseley's previous employer, Forum24, stated Georgian authorities confiscated his phone and belongings. Authorities in Georgia have not commented on the situation.

