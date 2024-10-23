Detained Reporter Highlighting Georgia's Pivotal Election
A Czech journalist, Ray Baseley, was detained in Georgia while covering the parliamentary elections. The Czech embassy in Tbilisi is actively trying to locate him. Baseley reported being denied entry without explanation. This incident underscores tensions surrounding Georgia's political alignment with Russia or the West.
- Country:
- Czechia
A Czech journalist was detained upon arriving in Georgia to cover the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, according to Czech authorities. The embassy in Tbilisi is working to determine his whereabouts.
Ray Baseley, a Czech-British freelance journalist, reported on social media that he was refused entry to Georgia without explanation. Baseley is known for his regular reporting from the region, notably Georgia and Ukraine. The elections are seen as a crucial test for Georgia's political orientation, deciding between a pro-Russian or pro-Western stance.
The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed their embassy's efforts to find Baseley. An official request for information regarding his location and the reason for his detention was sent to the Georgian Foreign Ministry. Baseley's previous employer, Forum24, stated Georgian authorities confiscated his phone and belongings. Authorities in Georgia have not commented on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- journalist
- Georgia
- election
- detained
- Ray Baseley
- embassy
- Tbilisi
- parliamentary
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Embassy REIT Secures Rs 2,000 Crore for Debt Repayment
Biden Urged to Demand Release of Detained Angolan Critics and End Crackdown on Protests
Tension in Kolkata: Junior Doctors Detained Amid Durga Puja Protests
Detained for Dissent: Valencia Fans Target Owner in Singapore
Illegal Stay: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Udupi