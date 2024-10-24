India: Poised to Lead in Global AI Exportation by 2024

India is on the brink of becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence exportation, following a projected 20-fold increase in compute capacities in 2024, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024, Huang emphasized the significance of India's role in the global computer and IT industries.

Huang noted that Nvidia's rich ecosystem in India, combined with the nation's longstanding software exportation prowess, positions it well to excel in AI development. He described the ongoing shift in the tech industry as a 'seismic change,' owing to the rapid advancements in AI.

Huang addressed concerns regarding job displacement, arguing that AI will not replace jobs but rather transform how they are executed. He conveyed optimism about the future where AI would enhance job performance and result in new opportunities for individuals adept in using AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)