Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Navigates US-China AI Chip Tensions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the critical importance of the Chinese market for Nvidia as the U.S. imposed a ban on the sale of H20 AI chips to the country. He expressed hope for continued cooperation during a meeting with Ren Hongbin, who heads the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Huang's visit, invited by the trade organization, comes at a sensitive time, following new U.S. restrictions on shipments of Nvidia's H20 datacentre GPUs to China. This situation has left Chinese internet companies in a state of uncertainty, still expecting H20 chip deliveries by year-end.

Nvidia had not yet commented on Huang's specific agenda in China, according to a Reuters request for information.

