Tesla Boosts Megacap Momentum Amid Market Uncertainty

Tesla's robust growth prediction for the coming year has sparked a rally in megacap stocks, particularly boosting S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures in early Thursday trading. This comes as investors eagerly await further reports from the Magnificent Seven group.

Following a period of decline in major U.S. stock indexes, the market shifted its focus to Tesla's positive third-quarter results. Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta Platforms also saw gains, suggesting a renewed market optimism despite broader economic concerns.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's recent sell-off reflects investor apprehension about Federal Reserve rate decisions and U.S. election outcomes. Compounded losses, such as Boeing's prolonged strike and IBM's revenue miss, further underscore the complexity of current market dynamics.

