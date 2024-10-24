Infosys and NVIDIA Revolutionize Enterprise AI with Launch of Small Language Models

Infosys, alongside technology giant NVIDIA, has unveiled a new frontier in enterprise AI, launching small language models that promise to transform business operations.

These cutting-edge models, crafted under the Infosys Topaz offerings, leverage NVIDIA's powerful AI stack to provide tailored solutions across industries. Designed for speed and scalability, they address unique business challenges by enhancing operational efficiency and delivering customized solutions for greater business value.

The collaboration extends to AI-driven innovations, improving processes within sectors such as telecommunications and financial services. With a dedicated Infosys center of excellence, the venture ensures continuous innovation, solidifying Infosys's role as a key partner in AI-powered industry transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)