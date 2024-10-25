Huawei's Meteoric Rise in China Outpaces Apple in Q3 2024

Apple's iPhone sales experienced a minor setback in the Chinese market during the third quarter of 2024, dropping by 0.3%, according to the latest data from research firm IDC. Meanwhile, Huawei made remarkable strides with its smartphone sales skyrocketing by 42%.

The data highlights a dynamic shift in consumer preferences within China's highly competitive smartphone market, where overall shipments rose by 3.2%, totaling 68.78 million units. This uptick reflects a resilient demand for smartphones in the world's largest consumer market despite challenging economic conditions.

The contrasting performance of Apple and Huawei underscores the growing influence of domestic brands in China, potentially reshaping market dynamics and benefitting local manufacturers. It remains to be seen how foreign brands will adapt to these evolving market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)