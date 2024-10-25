Game Bureau's New Tools to Revolutionize Online Gaming Security

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Neokred introduced advanced tools like silent authentication and risk mitigation to the Game Bureau platform on Friday. This move aims to enhance security protocols within the growing online gaming industry.

The Game Bureau serves as a centralized user data hub, providing KYC verification and risk profiling to AIGF's member companies. These new features include silent authentication, user pattern recognition, and proactive risk mitigation, promising an improved and safer user experience.

Similar to a CIBIL score, gaming enterprises can access a 'Customer Score' for each user from a centralized repository, protecting data privacy. The shared database facilitates real-time information exchange among gaming companies, establishing a unified blacklist to monitor and flag suspicious users.

