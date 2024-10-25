AI Revolution: India's Leap into the Future
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the central role Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays in opening vast opportunities for youths in various sectors. Speaking at NIT Raipur's convocation, she emphasized AI's transformative impact and the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to foster innovation and contribute to engineering advancements.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday underscored that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a technological trend but a global priority, offering unprecedented opportunities for the youth across diverse sectors.
At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur's 14th convocation, Murmu illuminated AI's transformative potential, equating its revolutionary scope with historical industrial advancements.
The President pointed out AI's profound implications across social, political, economic, and strategic domains, emphasizing the central government's role in nurturing AI innovation and start-ups under the IndiaAI mission.
