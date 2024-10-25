AI Revolution: India's Leap into the Future

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday underscored that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a technological trend but a global priority, offering unprecedented opportunities for the youth across diverse sectors.

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur's 14th convocation, Murmu illuminated AI's transformative potential, equating its revolutionary scope with historical industrial advancements.

The President pointed out AI's profound implications across social, political, economic, and strategic domains, emphasizing the central government's role in nurturing AI innovation and start-ups under the IndiaAI mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)