Left Menu

AI Revolution: India's Leap into the Future

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the central role Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays in opening vast opportunities for youths in various sectors. Speaking at NIT Raipur's convocation, she emphasized AI's transformative impact and the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to foster innovation and contribute to engineering advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:48 IST
AI Revolution: India's Leap into the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday underscored that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a technological trend but a global priority, offering unprecedented opportunities for the youth across diverse sectors.

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur's 14th convocation, Murmu illuminated AI's transformative potential, equating its revolutionary scope with historical industrial advancements.

The President pointed out AI's profound implications across social, political, economic, and strategic domains, emphasizing the central government's role in nurturing AI innovation and start-ups under the IndiaAI mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024