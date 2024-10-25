Wall Street Braces for Big Earnings Amid Eased Treasury Yields

U.S. stock indexes appeared ready for a slight uplift at Friday's opening, as a decrease in Treasury yields created a more favorable environment for investors keen on upcoming quarterly reports from major financial institutions.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.2%, after previously reaching 4.26% earlier in the week. Despite a possible end to the six-week winning streak for the major stock indexes, market attention has pivoted towards earnings reports, buoyed by encouraging company results according to Baird's investment strategist Ross Mayfield.

With big tech firms such as Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft set to announce their earnings, and crucial nonfarm payroll data on the horizon, Wall Street is entering a pivotal phase ahead of the November 5 U.S. presidential election.

