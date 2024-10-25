Left Menu

TRAI Unveils New Digital Connectivity Rating Platform for Properties

TRAI introduces a rating platform to assess properties on digital connectivity, promoting better connectivity experiences. Properties across various categories, like residential and commercial, will receive star-based ratings. This initiative emphasizes collaboration between service providers and property managers, aiming for improved indoor internet access, especially with 5G's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the launch of a groundbreaking rating platform aimed at evaluating the quality of digital connectivity in properties. This move is part of an extensive framework designed to encourage property managers to prioritize enhanced digital connectivity experiences for consumers.

According to TRAI's statement, properties will be distinguished by a star-based rating system, ranging from one to five stars, based on their digital connectivity quality. Categories include residential areas, government buildings, commercial establishments, and more. The initiative addresses persistent connectivity challenges within buildings despite substantial 4G and emerging 5G network coverage.

The introduction of this rating framework is poised to transform the landscape of property management, as facilities offering superior connectivity are expected to attract more clients and investors. The official regulations will be implemented on October 25, 2024, following a thorough consultative process with stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

