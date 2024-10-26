Left Menu

Delta Sues CrowdStrike Over Catastrophic Software Flaw

Delta Air Lines has filed a lawsuit against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike following a July outage that resulted in over 7,000 flight cancellations and significant financial losses. The airline accuses CrowdStrike of deploying faulty software that led to system crashes and demands compensation for damages and reputational harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 04:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines has launched a legal battle against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike in a Georgia state court, blaming the company for a disruptive outage that occurred in July. The incident resulted in mass flight cancellations, affecting 1.3 million customers and costing Delta over $500 million.

The global outage, linked to a faulty software update by CrowdStrike, reportedly caused 8.5 million Windows-based computers worldwide to crash, affecting various industries including banking, healthcare, and media. Delta's lawsuit emphasizes the severe impact on its operations, forcing the carrier to cancel 7,000 flights over a span of five days.

CrowdStrike has refuted Delta's claims of liability, while Delta seeks compensation for its financial and reputational damages. The U.S. Transportation Department is conducting an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, a senior executive from CrowdStrike has expressed regret over the software lapse in a recent Congressional testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

