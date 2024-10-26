Delta Sues CrowdStrike Over Catastrophic Software Flaw

Delta Air Lines has launched a legal battle against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike in a Georgia state court, blaming the company for a disruptive outage that occurred in July. The incident resulted in mass flight cancellations, affecting 1.3 million customers and costing Delta over $500 million.

The global outage, linked to a faulty software update by CrowdStrike, reportedly caused 8.5 million Windows-based computers worldwide to crash, affecting various industries including banking, healthcare, and media. Delta's lawsuit emphasizes the severe impact on its operations, forcing the carrier to cancel 7,000 flights over a span of five days.

CrowdStrike has refuted Delta's claims of liability, while Delta seeks compensation for its financial and reputational damages. The U.S. Transportation Department is conducting an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, a senior executive from CrowdStrike has expressed regret over the software lapse in a recent Congressional testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)