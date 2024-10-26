Left Menu

Skies of Conflict: Israel vs Iran's Aerial Showdown

Israel carried out strikes on Iranian military sites as retaliation for Tehran's earlier missile attack. Israel's advancements include U.S.-supplied jets and a sophisticated defense system, whereas Iran relies on older equipment. The conflict highlights the tensions and military capabilities of both Middle East rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:09 IST
In a continued bout of escalating tension, Israel launched strikes against military sites in Iran on Saturday. The action came in response to a missile attack on Israeli territory by Tehran on October 1, further fueling the conflict between these longstanding Middle East adversaries.

The Israeli military announced the completion of its missions, claiming success in hitting designated targets while warning Iran against retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, Iran, through a semi-official news agency, threatened a "proportional reaction" to Israel's strikes, hinting at further military exchanges.

While Israel boasts an advanced air force with significant U.S. support, including F-15, F-16, and F-35 jets, Iran's capabilities are constrained by international sanctions. Its air force includes Russian and old U.S. aircraft, along with a burgeoning drone inventory and missile systems reflecting its strategic defensive and offensive postures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

