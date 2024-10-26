Israel's Iron Dome: Shielding the Skies

In a bid to bolster national security, Israel deploys a complex web of air defence systems designed to intercept a range of missile threats from regional adversaries, notably Iran. The multifaceted shield includes Arrow, David's Sling, and the renowned Iron Dome, each playing a critical role in neutralizing potential attacks.

Israel's Arrow system, comprising Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors, targets long-range threats, safeguarding against missiles that might carry non-conventional warheads. Jointly manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, Arrow remains pivotal, with recent operations underscoring its capability amid rising tensions.

The Iron Dome, originally crafted to counter short-range rockets, extends its coverage, demonstrating flexibility in combat scenarios involving Hamas and further requests, like Ukraine's interest amidst the conflict with Russia. Developing a cost-efficient laser-based interception mechanism reveals Israel's commitment to evolving defense strategies.

