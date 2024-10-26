Left Menu

Israel's Iron Dome: Shielding the Skies

Israel boasts robust air defence systems like Arrow, David's Sling, and Iron Dome, developed in collaboration with the U.S., to counter regional threats, including recent hostilities with Iran. These systems integrate advanced technologies to intercept various missile threats ensuring national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:10 IST
Israel's Iron Dome: Shielding the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to bolster national security, Israel deploys a complex web of air defence systems designed to intercept a range of missile threats from regional adversaries, notably Iran. The multifaceted shield includes Arrow, David's Sling, and the renowned Iron Dome, each playing a critical role in neutralizing potential attacks.

Israel's Arrow system, comprising Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors, targets long-range threats, safeguarding against missiles that might carry non-conventional warheads. Jointly manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, Arrow remains pivotal, with recent operations underscoring its capability amid rising tensions.

The Iron Dome, originally crafted to counter short-range rockets, extends its coverage, demonstrating flexibility in combat scenarios involving Hamas and further requests, like Ukraine's interest amidst the conflict with Russia. Developing a cost-efficient laser-based interception mechanism reveals Israel's commitment to evolving defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024