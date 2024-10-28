Left Menu

Crisis Intensifies: Kharkiv Suffers Latest Attacks

At least 21 people were injured, including five children, in the latest attacks by Russian forces on Ukraine's Kharkiv city and its surrounding region. The strikes, conducted with guided bombs and rockets, also claimed two lives in the southern city of Kherson.

At least 21 individuals, including five children, have been injured as Russian forces carried out bombings on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and the surrounding areas, according to Ukrainian officials on Monday.

The attacks, confirmed by regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, resulted in 13 injuries in Kharkiv, and eight more in Chuhuiv, a nearby city. The bombings targeted an apartment block and a storage facility. Russian forces reportedly used guided bombs and a multiple rocket-launch system to strike.

Adding to the turmoil, two people were killed in Kherson in southern Ukraine after the city center was shelled by Russian forces late on Sunday. Despite denying attacks on civilians, Russian military actions continue to impact towns and cities beyond the front lines since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

