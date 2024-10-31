Left Menu

Cigna's Strategic Moves Fuel Profit Growth Amidst Industry Challenges

Cigna reported a strong quarterly performance, driven by specialty drugs and new clients for its pharmacy unit. Despite challenges in the Medicare Advantage market, Cigna expects at least 10% profit growth by 2025 while seeking to streamline its operations and focus on employer-sponsored healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:53 IST
Cigna's Strategic Moves Fuel Profit Growth Amidst Industry Challenges

Cigna announced a projected profit growth of at least 10% for 2025 following a quarterly earnings report that surpassed Wall Street expectations. The improvement was largely due to robust demand for specialty drugs and an expansion of its pharmacy benefit management client base, leading to a 3% rise in share value.

The healthcare giant attributed its success to the greater use of biosimilars, notably cheaper alternatives to AbbVie's Humira, offered at no cost through its Accredo specialty pharmacy. Cigna reported that roughly a third of eligible Humira prescriptions were switched to biosimilars and plans to introduce a biosimilar for Stelara by 2025.

Despite a turbulent Medicare Advantage sector, Cigna is focusing on buybacks and maintaining its medical cost ratio forecast for 2024. With a quarterly income decrease due to investment losses, total revenue still exceeded predictions, with adjusted profits outperforming by 31 cents per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024