Mastercard's Resilient Growth: Outshining Expectations Amid EU Scrutiny

Mastercard reported strong third-quarter profits, beating expectations with a 13% revenue growth despite ongoing scrutiny from the European Commission over anti-competitive practices. The company witnessed an 11% increase in payment network revenues and a 19% rise in value-added services, underscoring robust consumer spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:09 IST
Mastercard has exceeded profit forecasts for the third quarter, reporting a significant 13% growth in revenue, reaching $7.4 billion. The results highlight the company's robust performance amid a climate of stable consumer spending and increased digital market growth.

Despite this financial success, Mastercard's shares fell 2% following the announcement of an ongoing European Commission investigation into potential anti-competitive conduct within the payments industry. The company is cooperating with authorities, reflecting its compliance efforts.

With an 11% rise in payment network revenue and a 19% increase in value-added services, Mastercard has strengthened its position against rival Visa. Analysts attribute this growth to diversified payment solutions and a burgeoning demand in international markets.

