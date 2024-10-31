Ford Shifts Gears: Production Pause, Focus on Hybrids

Ford Motor has announced a six-week production halt for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks, starting from November 18 to January 6, reflecting a strategic recalibration by the Dearborn automaker. This pause coincides with the company's annual holiday closure of its U.S. plants.

Recently scaling back its EV ambitions, Ford has reconsidered its trajectory, choosing to invest more heavily in hybrid technology. The company canceled plans for a three-row electric SUV and delayed a new electric version of the popular F-150 pickup earlier this year.

Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, emphasized cost-cutting as essential to addressing slowing EV sales growth, aiming to ensure future profitability. Despite reporting a $900 million net income for the third quarter, the company's EV segment is projected to incur a $5 billion deficit this year.

