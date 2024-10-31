Left Menu

Ford Shifts Gears: Production Pause, Focus on Hybrids

Ford Motor plans to halt production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickups from Nov. 18 to Jan. 6 due to plant closures and restructuring. The company has shifted focus towards hybrid vehicles amid scaling back previous EV plans, while addressing production costs to manage expected losses.

Ford Motor has announced a six-week production halt for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks, starting from November 18 to January 6, reflecting a strategic recalibration by the Dearborn automaker. This pause coincides with the company's annual holiday closure of its U.S. plants.

Recently scaling back its EV ambitions, Ford has reconsidered its trajectory, choosing to invest more heavily in hybrid technology. The company canceled plans for a three-row electric SUV and delayed a new electric version of the popular F-150 pickup earlier this year.

Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, emphasized cost-cutting as essential to addressing slowing EV sales growth, aiming to ensure future profitability. Despite reporting a $900 million net income for the third quarter, the company's EV segment is projected to incur a $5 billion deficit this year.

