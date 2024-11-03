Left Menu

Microsoft's AI Momentum: Revolutionizing India's Tech Landscape

Microsoft's commitment to India involves ramping up AI initiatives through its 'Copilot' program and training 2 million people in AI skills. The tech giant views India as one of its fastest-growing markets, with significant opportunities in AI development, workforce expansion, and digital skill enhancement, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Updated: 03-11-2024 16:57 IST
Microsoft is witnessing no slowdown in technology investments in India, according to Puneet Chandok, the company's President for India and South Asia. He emphasized the growing momentum on AI, with the company counting the region among its fastest-growing markets, spurred by innovations like 'Copilot' and a surge in AI use cases across industries.

In a conversation with PTI, Chandok noted the shift in AI perception from skepticism to optimism and now to tangible impacts. He highlighted Microsoft's deep commitment to ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and frameworks while pushing forward the mission of making AI accessible to everyone in India.

With large-scale projects like training 2 million people in AI over the next two years, Microsoft aims to enhance digital skills across the nation. Under initiatives such as 'Code Without Barriers,' which aims to certify 75,000 women developers, Microsoft showcases its vision of being more than just a tech business in India but a catalyst for innovation and transformation.

