Microsoft's AI Momentum: Revolutionizing India's Tech Landscape

Microsoft is witnessing no slowdown in technology investments in India, according to Puneet Chandok, the company's President for India and South Asia. He emphasized the growing momentum on AI, with the company counting the region among its fastest-growing markets, spurred by innovations like 'Copilot' and a surge in AI use cases across industries.

In a conversation with PTI, Chandok noted the shift in AI perception from skepticism to optimism and now to tangible impacts. He highlighted Microsoft's deep commitment to ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and frameworks while pushing forward the mission of making AI accessible to everyone in India.

With large-scale projects like training 2 million people in AI over the next two years, Microsoft aims to enhance digital skills across the nation. Under initiatives such as 'Code Without Barriers,' which aims to certify 75,000 women developers, Microsoft showcases its vision of being more than just a tech business in India but a catalyst for innovation and transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)