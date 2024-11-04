Triolt Energy Sparks Game-Changing Innovation in Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Chennai, India – In a significant development for the energy storage sector, Triolt Energy Pvt Ltd, a startup incubated by IIT Madras, has closed a ₹71 Lakh funding round led by Campus Angels Network. This follows an earlier ₹1.29 Crores raised from Little Angels Network and SIDBI, showcasing the company's impressive growth in the lithium-ion battery market.

Founded by IIT Madras alumni Raghu Sripada and Ananya Gangadharan, and IISc alumnus Rajesh Thomas, Triolt Energy is pioneering innovations in lithium-ion cell design. The company's cutting-edge electrode processing and cell designs aim to meet modern demands from electric vehicles and other critical areas, significantly enhancing safety, performance, and cost-efficiency.

Raghu Sripada, Co-Founder and CEO of Triolt Energy, emphasized the role of this funding in accelerating the market launch of their advanced lithium-ion cells. He credited the IIT Madras Incubation Cell for their support and guidance, which has enabled the company to tackle key challenges such as fast charging, high discharge rates, and extended cycle life, thus pushing EVs toward more sustainable and efficient use.

(With inputs from agencies.)