Israel's Innovative Use of Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles in Modern Warfare

Israel's recent use of air-launched ballistic missiles against Iran has sparked interest globally due to their potential to bypass dense air defenses.

The Israeli military reported that its October 26 assault targeted Iranian missile sites and air defenses, achieving success in multiple waves. Analysts indicate that some buildings previously used in Iran's nuclear endeavors were among the hits, underscoring the operation's strategic significance.

The flexibility and speed of ALBMs, like Israel's Rampage, present tactical advantages over ground-based ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Although not impervious to defense systems, their adaptability offers a substantial edge in modern military engagements.

