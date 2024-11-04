Left Menu

East Tech 2024: Bridging Technology and Defence in India

East Tech 2024, a two-day weapons and equipment exhibition hosted by the Eastern Command, aims to foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation's defence manufacturers. The event will display cutting-edge technologies, addressing operational challenges, and promoting indigenous defence solutions under the 'Raksha Atmanirbharta' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:19 IST
East Tech 2024: Bridging Technology and Defence in India
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Command is set to host 'East Tech 2024,' a pivotal two-day weapons and equipment exhibition starting Tuesday. The event aims to bridge the gap between the Indian Army and national defence manufacturers, driving forward the use of innovative technologies and solutions in defense operations.

East Tech 2024 focuses on tackling the operational challenges faced by the Eastern Command. The exhibition offers a platform for Indian manufacturers, especially start-ups, to present advancements in defence technologies, aiding the army in adopting modern, indigenous solutions for the eastern sector and beyond.

In collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the exhibition will raise awareness about the latest technologies through demonstrations and exhibitions, highlighting India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the 'Raksha Atmanirbharta' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024