East Tech 2024: Bridging Technology and Defence in India

The Eastern Command is set to host 'East Tech 2024,' a pivotal two-day weapons and equipment exhibition starting Tuesday. The event aims to bridge the gap between the Indian Army and national defence manufacturers, driving forward the use of innovative technologies and solutions in defense operations.

East Tech 2024 focuses on tackling the operational challenges faced by the Eastern Command. The exhibition offers a platform for Indian manufacturers, especially start-ups, to present advancements in defence technologies, aiding the army in adopting modern, indigenous solutions for the eastern sector and beyond.

In collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the exhibition will raise awareness about the latest technologies through demonstrations and exhibitions, highlighting India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the 'Raksha Atmanirbharta' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)