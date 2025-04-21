Indore Sets a New Benchmark: MSMEs Flourish in Every Gram Panchayat

Indore has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first district in Madhya Pradesh with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in every gram panchayat, according to officials.

An ambitious campaign initiated in April 2024 aimed to set up MSMEs in 100% of the district's gram panchayats. Initially, 500 industries were present in 174 of the 334 gram panchayats.

The combined efforts of government departments and banks have resulted in the launch of 336 MSMEs across the remaining 160 gram panchayats, drawing a total investment of Rs 90 crore. This initiative has provided employment to over 2,000 local youths, significantly boosting the rural economy, stated District Magistrate Ashish Singh. New industries in dairy, food processing, agricultural equipment manufacturing, readymade garments, and spices have emerged in the district.

