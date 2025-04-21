Left Menu

Indore Sets a New Benchmark: MSMEs Flourish in Every Gram Panchayat

Indore becomes the first district in Madhya Pradesh to establish Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across all gram panchayats. With coordinated efforts, 336 new MSMEs launched, resulting in a Rs 90 crore investment and creation of over 2,000 local jobs, strengthening the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:07 IST
Indore Sets a New Benchmark: MSMEs Flourish in Every Gram Panchayat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first district in Madhya Pradesh with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in every gram panchayat, according to officials.

An ambitious campaign initiated in April 2024 aimed to set up MSMEs in 100% of the district's gram panchayats. Initially, 500 industries were present in 174 of the 334 gram panchayats.

The combined efforts of government departments and banks have resulted in the launch of 336 MSMEs across the remaining 160 gram panchayats, drawing a total investment of Rs 90 crore. This initiative has provided employment to over 2,000 local youths, significantly boosting the rural economy, stated District Magistrate Ashish Singh. New industries in dairy, food processing, agricultural equipment manufacturing, readymade garments, and spices have emerged in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025