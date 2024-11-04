SAR Televenture Expands with Tikona Infinet Acquisition

SAR Televenture, a network infrastructure company, announced on Monday its acquisition of internet service provider Tikona Infinet for Rs 669 crore through a cash and stock agreement.

The acquisition sees SAR gaining a 91% stake in Tikona, transforming it into a significant subsidiary and enabling business expansion, particularly within the enterprise sector, due to operational synergies.

With a client base including industry giants such as HDFC Bank, Indigo AirLine, and Tata Communications, Tikona's integration marks SAR as an integrated telecom services provider with an expansive range of services in ISP, IP1, broadband, and enterprise domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)