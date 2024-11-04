Left Menu

SAR Televenture Expands with Tikona Infinet Acquisition

SAR Televenture announced the acquisition of Tikona Infinet for Rs 669 crore, creating synergies and expanding its presence in ISP services. The deal involves acquiring a 91% stake, making Tikona a subsidiary. Tikona's clients include major banks and airlines, emphasizing its industry influence.

Updated: 04-11-2024 17:24 IST
SAR Televenture, a network infrastructure company, announced on Monday its acquisition of internet service provider Tikona Infinet for Rs 669 crore through a cash and stock agreement.

The acquisition sees SAR gaining a 91% stake in Tikona, transforming it into a significant subsidiary and enabling business expansion, particularly within the enterprise sector, due to operational synergies.

With a client base including industry giants such as HDFC Bank, Indigo AirLine, and Tata Communications, Tikona's integration marks SAR as an integrated telecom services provider with an expansive range of services in ISP, IP1, broadband, and enterprise domains.

