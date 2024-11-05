Poland's Strategic Investment: Boosting Ammunition Production Amid Rising Tensions

Poland is set to invest 3 billion zlotys ($750 million) to increase ammunition production, as outlined in a bill released on Monday. The initiative aims to prepare for potential threats from Russia by ensuring adequate ammunition supplies.

Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Poland has emerged as NATO's top defense spender, proportionate to its economic size, with plans to allocate 4.7% of its GDP to defense by 2025. The proposed legislation seeks to secure financing to expand Poland's large-caliber ammunition production capabilities.

The government intends to pass the bill in the fourth quarter. Some NATO officials have noted that the Kremlin may pose a military threat to NATO countries in five to eight years, after rebuilding its forces post-Ukraine war. However, Moscow has consistently denied any intention to target NATO.

