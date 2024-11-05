Left Menu

Revolutionizing Steel Production: Evonith Metallics Recommissions Blast Furnace

Evonith Metallics Limited, part of Evonith Steel City, has recommissioned its Blast Furnace No 1, enhancing its hot metal production capacity. The move aligns with Nithia Capital's investments to make steel production more efficient and environmentally friendly. Notable advancements include upgraded emission systems and increased sinter plant capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:01 IST
Revolutionizing Steel Production: Evonith Metallics Recommissions Blast Furnace
Evonith Metallics Limited has achieved a significant milestone by successfully recommissioning Blast Furnace No 1 at Evonith Steel City, Wardha. Located near Nagpur, Maharashtra, the furnace has a yearly production capacity of 550,000 metric tons of hot metal.

This development complements the existing BF2, elevating the total hot metal production capacity at Evonith Steel to 1.3 million metric tons. The output is essential for meeting the steelmaking demands within Evonith Value Steel Limited and supplying downstream steelmakers with various grades of pig iron.

Nithia Capital, which acquired the company in 2020, continues to enhance the facility's efficiency and environmental compliance. Investments include dust collection systems, upgrades to raw material handling, and energy-efficient technologies. Chairman Jai Saraf and COO AV Ratnaprasad highlighted the project's alignment with the vision to establish a fully integrated primary steel producer while maintaining an environmentally responsible operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

