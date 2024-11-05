Record-Breaking Festive Growth for CarTrade Tech's Consumer Group

CarTrade Tech Limited, renowned for its automotive platform, celebrated a record-breaking performance during the Diwali-Dussehra period. The Consumer Group, comprising CarWale and BikeWale platforms, recorded an unparalleled surge in activity and revenue in October 2024.

The company announced an anticipated 30% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter, with monthly unique visitors skyrocketing by 36% compared to the previous year. Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO of the Consumer Group, hailed the results as a testament to the dedication of the team and the platform's commitment to both consumers and partners.

CarTrade Tech's role as a pivotal figure in India's automotive ecosystem was highlighted by its impressive consumer engagement and growth metrics. The company reiterated its focus on enhancing offerings to better serve the evolving automotive landscape.

