Music Showdown: Believe vs. Universal in $500M Copyright Battle

French digital music firm Believe has denied allegations made by Universal Music Group (UMG) of copyright infringement, where UMG is seeking over $500 million in damages. The complaint accuses Believe of unlawfully distributing altered versions of copyrighted tracks.

Universal alleges that Believe, and its U.S. affiliate TuneCore, committed violations by publishing 'sped-up' versions of songs or slightly changing artists' names. They claim tracks from artists like Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande appear under altered names on streaming platforms.

Believe, founded in 2005, operates across 50 countries and aims to revolutionize music distribution. Listed in Paris in 2021, it has grown its market presence through numerous acquisitions. Despite UMG's allegations, Believe firmly refutes any wrongdoing and vows to fight the claims in court.

