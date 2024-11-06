Left Menu

False Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Polling Stations

The FBI reported that fake bomb threats were made at polling locations in various U.S. states, originating from Russian email domains. Although none of the threats have been deemed credible, their impact on election processes remains concerning. The FBI did not specify which states were targeted.

Updated: 06-11-2024 00:35 IST
  • United States

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed that several states encountered fake bomb threats at polling locations, with many traced back to Russian email domains. These threats, although numerous, have not been considered credible at this time.

The FBI is actively investigating the situation, emphasizing the serious consequences of such threats on election safety and public confidence. However, they withheld specific information about which states had been affected by the scare.

The origin of these threats, allegedly connected to Russian sources, further heightens tensions regarding election security and foreign interference. Authorities continue their work to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

